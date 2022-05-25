Left Menu

Six, including five trekkers from Bengal, killed in Uttarakhand

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 25-05-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 21:38 IST
Six, including five trekkers from Bengal, killed in Uttarakhand
  • Country:
  • India

Six people including five trekkers from West Bengal were killed on Wednesday when the SUV they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Tehri district and caught fire.

The mishap occurred near Kotigad on the Rishikesh-Gangotri highway when the SUV, carrying the team of trekkers from Haridwar to Kedartal-Gangotri, fell into the gorge, District Magistrate Iva Ashish Shrivastava said.

The vehicle fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge and burst into flames in which all the six occupants of the vehicle including the driver were charred to death. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the mishap to ascertain the cause of mishap, she said.

The vehicle, a Bolero, bore a Uttarakhand number but the trekkers travelling in it were from West Bengal.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who was on a visit to Pithoragarh to inaugurate some development projects and also lay foundation stones for some others expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Madan Mohan Bhuinyan, his wife Jhumru Bhuinyan, their son Nilesh Bhuinyan, Pradeep Das, Devmalya Dev and the driver Ashish.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' comments

Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022