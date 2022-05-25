Left Menu

Woman shot dead, nephew injured by terrorists in J-K's Budgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-05-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 22:08 IST
Terrorists shot dead a woman and injured her minor nephew at her home in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, police said.

The woman was identified as Amreen Bhat, they said.

''At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead,'' Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The police said Bhat's 10-year-old nephew, who was also at home at the time of the incident, sustained a bullet injury in his arm.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the terrorists.

