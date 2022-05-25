Uttarakhand CM Dhami flags off mountain biking rally in Pithoragarh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday flagged off a mountain biking rally near the India-China border in Pithoragarh district to mark 75 years of India's independence and said such events will generate employment opportunities for locals and help stop migration from border villages.

He said organising adventure sports events like this will also help publicise the lesser-known places of scenic beauty in Uttarakhand.

The mountain biking rally will go from Gunji up to Jyolikang and Nabhidhang in Pithoragarh.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said people in their 60s and 70s from across the country are participating in the event and this should inspire youngsters to take up adventure sports like mountain biking.

It will also give an opportunity to people from mainland India to understand the border areas, he said.

The chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 113 crore at the DRDO guest house in Pithoragarh, his home district.

Dhami also visited his ancestral village Hadkhola and offered prayers at the Hari Chand Swami temple.

