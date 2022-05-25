Left Menu

Bike theft accused escapes police custody: SP

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 25-05-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man arrested for allegedly stealing a motorcycle escaped from police custody while being taken to jail after being produced in court. Shahjahanpur’s Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said a case has been lodged against accused Priyanshu Bajpai along with constable Ankit and Home Guards jawan Rakshpal who were taking him to jail. He said the accused Bajpai was arrested by a Sadar Bazar police team for his alleged involvement in stealing a motorcycle.

''After producing the accused before the court today, a constable and home guards jawan were taking him to the jail. As soon as they reached the jail, Bajpai escaped with handcuffs on by dodging them,'' the City SP said.

Teams have been formed to arrest the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

