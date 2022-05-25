UAE's top defence official holds talks with Defence Secretary Kumar

The UAE's top defence official Hassan Mohamed Sultan Bani Hammad on Wednesday held talks with Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, focusing on ways to boost bilateral military cooperation.

The talks took place a day after the two sides held the 11th meeting of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC).

''Chief of the Force Development Authority at Ministry of Defence of United Arab Emirates Major General Staff Hassan Mohamed Sultan Bani Hammad called on Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. They discussed ways to enhance defence cooperation between the two countries,'' the defence ministry said. The JDCC meeting also deliberated on enhancing defence ties between the two countries. In the meeting, the two sides reviewed the progress made in military-to-military engagements, joint exercises, industry cooperation and research and development. ''It was decided to identify new avenues and examine areas of mutual interest for joint venture in order to enhance defence industry cooperation. Enhancing the scope and complexities of the existing joint exercises were also discussed,'' the defence ministry said in a statement.

The JDCC is the apex body between the defence ministries of India and the UAE to comprehensively review and guide all aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.

The visiting official also met with Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Policy Planning and Force Development) Lt Gen Atulya Solankey.

The UAE delegation also interacted with Indian defence industries and visited Bharat Electronics Limited in Ghaziabad.

