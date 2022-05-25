3 Pakistani JeM terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

Three Pakistani terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were on Wednesday killed in a ''chance'' encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A policeman also lost his life in the encounter that took place at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area in the north Kashmir district, they said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said the encounter took place at one of the checkpoints set up by the security forces across the valley.

''There were nakas (set up) across Kashmir today. At one such naka at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area, there was a chance encounter (with terrorists). Three Pakistani JeM terrorists were killed,'' the IGP told reporters here.

He said a policeman, Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, was also killed in the encounter.

A police spokesperson identified the slain terrorists as Ali Bhai, Hanief Bhai and Shah Wali -- all residents of Pakistan.

Incriminating materials and a huge cache of arms and ammunition including three AK-47 rifles, 15 AK-47 magazines, 344 AK rounds, five Chinese grenades and three IEDs were recovered from the encounter site. All the recovered material has been included in the case records for further investigation, he said.

Searches are on to nab another suspect, he added.

Kumar said while the police force is pained by the loss of one of its men, the killing of the three terrorists is a huge success.

The three terrorists were on the way to Srinagar to carry out some big attack, he said.

The IGP said the terrorists were active in the hilly areas of Gulmarg for the last three to four months.

''We were regularly tracking them,'' he said, adding that 22 Pakistani terrorists have been killed in various encounters with security forces so far this year.

There will be increased attempts to neutralise Pakistani terrorists, he said.

Asked about Tuesday's attack in the city's Soura area in which a police constable was killed and his minor daughter injured, Kumar said two local terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) behind the attack have been identified as Adil from Ganderbal and Aquib from Chadoora in Budgam.

''We will neutralise them soon,'' he said.

The slain constable's daughter is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Her condition is stable, he said.

Appealing to people to condemn such attacks, Kumar said the time has come even for the families of terrorists to come out on the roads and raise their voice against terrorism.

