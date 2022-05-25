Left Menu

BRIEF-Ukraine’s Gas System Operator Says Gazprom Booked Transit Capacity Of 44.3 Million Cubic Metres

25-05-2022 23:09 IST
UKRAINE’S GAS SYSTEM OPERATOR:

* SAYS GAZPROM HAS BOOKED TRANSIT CAPACITY OF 44.3 MILLION CUBIC METRES FOR MAY 26 VERSUS 46.31 MCM BOOKED EARLIER

