BRIEF-Ukraine’s Gas System Operator Says Gazprom Booked Transit Capacity Of 44.3 Million Cubic Metres
Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 23:09 IST
UKRAINE’S GAS SYSTEM OPERATOR:
* SAYS GAZPROM HAS BOOKED TRANSIT CAPACITY OF 44.3 MILLION CUBIC METRES FOR MAY 26 VERSUS 46.31 MCM BOOKED EARLIER
