BRIEF-Ukraine’s Gas System Operator Says Gazprom Booked Transit Capacity Of 44.3 Million Cubic Metres

UKRAINE’S GAS SYSTEM OPERATOR:

* SAYS GAZPROM HAS BOOKED TRANSIT CAPACITY OF 44.3 MILLION CUBIC METRES FOR MAY 26 VERSUS 46.31 MCM BOOKED EARLIER

