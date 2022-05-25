Noida cops start meeting families as one more youth arrested for stunt on road

An 18-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly causing nuisance on a city road by performing a stunt on his SUV in an act aimed at promoting himself on social media, police officials said. The Mahindra Thar used in the stunt was also impounded under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the officials said. The incident comes within three days of the police arresting a 21-year-old man after a video of him performing a dangerous stunt on two cars went viral on social media. “Aazad alias Anook Baisala, a resident of Mamura village here, was engaged in a stunt on his SUV. He was arrested by officials of Sector 24 police station for causing nuisance after the matter came to light. His vehicle has also been impounded,” a police spokesperson said. Meanwhile, the Noida police on Wednesday started a special initiative to reach out to families of young men engaged in performing stunts on two-wheelers and four-wheelers on city roads. “Taking a serious note of such incidents involving youths, Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to interact with the families of such offenders and offer counseling in order to prevent such episodes in future. The families are being told that such stunts could lead to serious injuries to their children,” the spokesperson said. The police have urged young men and women, along with their families, to take note of the ill-effects of such acts aimed at promoting themselves on social media and help prevent damage to life and public property.

