Five booked for embezzling Rs 20.67 lakh of Panchayat fund in Fatehgarh Sahib

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-05-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 23:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Five people, including two engineers, have been booked on charges of embezzling nearly Rs 21 lakh of the government fund allocated to various panchayats in Fatehgarh Sahib.

The five against whom a case was lodged under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act also included two former village panchayat heads and a panchayat secretary, an official said.

The case was lodged by Punjab’s Vigilance Bureau, which identified the accused as junior engineers Lalit Goyal and Lukesh Thamman, posted at the block development and panchayat office, he said.

Three other accused included two former sarpanches (village heads) Tarlochan Singh and Ranjodh Singh and Panchayat secretary Pavittar Singh in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

During the investigation, it came to light that the accused embezzled Rs 20.67 lakh of the 'panchayat' fund while carrying out some development works in the village Kotla Suleman in Fatehgarh Sahib, the official said.

He said further investigation is on.

