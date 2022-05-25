Left Menu

PTI | Uvalde | Updated: 25-05-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 23:39 IST
Gunman posted on Facebook before attack

The governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shot up a school.

Governor Greg Abbott says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos made three social media posts. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot an elementary school.

Seventeen people were also injured in the attack.

Abbott says Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.

“Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday,” the Republican governor said at a news conference attended by other Republican politicial officials.

Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Abbott for governor this year, interrupted the press conference, calling the shooting “totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.” O'Rourke was escorted out while members of the crowd yelled at him, with one man shouting profanities at O'Rourke.

