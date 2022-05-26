Left Menu

Man held for trying to kill wife he married after forcing her to convert: Police

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 26-05-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 00:17 IST
Man held for trying to kill wife he married after forcing her to convert: Police
A man along with his two accomplices has been booked for allegedly trying to kill his estranged wife whom he had married after forcing her to convert to his religion, police said on Wednesday.

The three accused have been identified as Abbas and his friend Mujabir Hussain of Sakhni village under the Jahangirabad Police Station area in the district, besides an unnamed driver of a vehicle used in the crime, they said.

The case against the trio was lodged under sections 323 (causing hurt), 354(B) (assaulting a woman to disrobe her), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (issuing threat) and 504 (causing insult) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

The FIR lodged at Bulandshahr’s Kotwali police station also listed sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, which deals with forcing or tricking one to change his or her religion and the punishment for it, they said.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of a 21-year-old woman, a native of Jahangirabad town in the district, currently living in Bulandshahr city.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Abbas trapped her in his love and married her after forcing her to convert to his religion by blackmailing her on the strength of some obscene photographs of hers that he had shot.

She also had a son from the wedlock, she said, adding that Abbas, however, began beating her up soon after the marriage following which she left him and began living separately.

She said the trio accosted her on May 21 near the Kali river bridge and dragged her into the car and beat her up aftr teraing her clothes.

The trio, however, pushed her out of the running car as some people rushed to her rescue on hearing her cries for help, she told police in her complaint.

She also told police that Abbasdm after pushing out of the car, fired at her with an intention to kill her and she narrowly escaped the murder bid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

