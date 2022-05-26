Left Menu

U.S. concerned China is seeking rushed deals with Pacific island nations

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 00:36 IST
U.S. concerned China is seeking rushed deals with Pacific island nations
The United States is concerned that China is seeking to reach agreements with Pacific island nations in what may be a rushed, non-transparent process, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that China will seek a region-wide deal with almost a dozen Pacific island countries covering policing, security and data communication cooperation when Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosts a meeting in Fiji next week, according to documents.

