U.S. concerned China is seeking rushed deals with Pacific island nations

The United States is concerned that China is seeking to reach agreements with Pacific island nations in what may be a rushed, non-transparent process, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that China will seek a region-wide deal with almost a dozen Pacific island countries covering policing, security and data communication cooperation when Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosts a meeting in Fiji next week, according to documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)