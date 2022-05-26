U.S. concerned China is seeking rushed deals with Pacific island nations
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 00:36 IST
The United States is concerned that China is seeking to reach agreements with Pacific island nations in what may be a rushed, non-transparent process, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that China will seek a region-wide deal with almost a dozen Pacific island countries covering policing, security and data communication cooperation when Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosts a meeting in Fiji next week, according to documents.
