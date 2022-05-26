Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 26-05-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 00:58 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif, the militant group said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.
Three blasts tore through passenger vehicles in Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday, killing at least nine, a provincial commander spokesman said, as authorities confirmed another blast in Kabul, the Afghan capital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Satellite-tracking Islamic State’s archaeological destruction
Islamic State claims attack that killed 5 troops in Egypt
Islamic state claims responsibility for attack on Egyptian soldiers in Sinai
Militant suspects held in Indonesia pledged Islamic State loyalty - police
Three professors win IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics