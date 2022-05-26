Left Menu

U.N. Security Council to vote 'in coming days' on N.Korea sanctions, U.S. official says

The U.N. Security Council will vote in the "coming days" on a U.S.-led push to further sanction North Korea over its renewed ballistic missile launches by banning tobacco, cutting oil exports to Pyongyang and blacklisting the Lazarus hacking group, a senior U.S. administration official said on Wednesday.

North Korea fired three missiles on Wednesday, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, after U.S. President Joe Biden ended a trip to Asia. It was the latest in a string of missile launches by North Korea this year.

