Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden signs police order on second anniversary of George Floyd's death

U.S. President Joe Biden sought to reform federal and local policing with a broad executive order on Wednesday, the second anniversary of the death of George Floyd, while goading a seemingly immovable Congress to act on police and gun reform. The order directs all federal agencies to revise their use-of-force policies, creates a national registry of officers fired for misconduct and will use grants to encourage state and local police to restrict the use of chokeholds and neck restraints.

U.S. will cover baby formula cost for low-income families -agriculture agency

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will temporarily cover the cost of baby formula for low-income families dependent on government discounts in states contracted with formula makers Nestle SA and Reckitt Benckiser Group's Mead Johnson, the agency said Wednesday. A nagging shortage of infant formula has limited access to the vital product nationwide, and families participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program administered by USDA have been particularly constrained.

Explainer - Can U.S. gunmakers be liable for mass shooting

An 18-year-old gunman stormed a Texas elementary school on Tuesday and killed 19 children and two teachers, reigniting a debate in the United States over gun control and the potential legal liability for manufacturers of firearms. Below is a look at attempts to use the courts to hold manufacturers liable for mass shootings.

Biden moves to fill key appellate seat vacated by U.S. Supreme Court's Jackson

President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated three women to serve as appellate judges including Florence Pan, who would succeed U.S. Supreme Court-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson on the influential federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. Pan's nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit marks the second time Biden has picked her to fill a seat vacated by Jackson, after selecting Pan in 2021 to succeed Jackson as a district court judge.

Lawmakers grill U.S. FDA on response to Abbott baby formula safety

Lawmakers grilled U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials on Wednesday over what they saw as a lack of urgency in the agency's response to complaints about possible baby formula contamination at a now shuttered Abbott Laboratories plant that led to severe nationwide shortages. FDA leaders appeared before a congressional panel to answer questions about the crisis after Abbott in February recalled some products and closed its manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan.

Texas school shooting leaves American parents angry, anxious, resigned

Melissa Zeidan was running errands in her San Francisco neighborhood on Tuesday - filling her car's gas tank, returning some clothes – while two of her young children were at school. When she learned the news of the shootings in Uvalde, Texas, she immediately started sobbing. "When it's an elementary school, it hits in a different way," said Zeidan, 42, who is parent to a first-grader, a pre-schooler and a toddler.

U.S. backs flight attendants in California labor law fight

The Biden administration to a group of California-based flight attendants who won a lower court ruling that found Virgin America failed to abide by the state's meal and rest break law. The Justice Department's solicitor general it should not take up an appeal after the 9th Circuit sided with flight attendants in a 2021 decision.

Johnny Depp, back on stand, calls Heard abuse claims 'cruel and false'

Actor Johnny Depp returned to the witness stand on Wednesday to refute ex-wife Amber Heard's testimony in their defamation battle, saying the abuse claims she leveled against him were "unimaginably brutal, cruel and false." The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, 58, sued Heard for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Heard, 36, has countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer said her accusations were a "hoax."

U.S. FAA vows 'immediate action' after Capitol security scare

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Congress it has taken "immediate action" to ensure U.S. Capitol Police are aware of unusual aerial events after an April 20 small airplane flight that prompted a security scare. FAA Acting Administrator Billy Nolen said in a letter to Congress that the agency will provide advance notification of special event flights in the Washington-area.

A shocked Texas town struggles to make sense of school massacre

Frank Salazar pointed down the road at the low-slung buildings of Robb Elementary School, just two blocks from his home, struggling to make sense of the massacre there less than 24 hours earlier that stunned his little Texas town. Salazar, 18, a senior at Uvalde High School, went to Robb Elementary as a child, walking to school with his cousins. Like seemingly everyone else in the town of about 15,000, he knows somebody directly affected by the killing.

