Left Menu

El Salvador extends state of emergency to tackle gangs

Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 26-05-2022 06:57 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 06:57 IST
El Salvador extends state of emergency to tackle gangs
  • Country:
  • Argentina

El Salvador extended a state of emergency pushed by President Nayib Bukele on Wednesday, with lawmakers overwhelmingly backing the measure that will give security forces extra powers to fight gangs.

Bukele's allies in Congress easily passed it, with 67 lawmakers in the 84-seat government-controlled legislature voting for the extension of emergency powers, which critics say violates the due process rights of over 34,500 alleged gang members who have been arrested since March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022