Left Menu

U.S. and Japan say they staged joint fighter jet flight after N.Korea missile launches

Japan and the United States wanted to show their combined resolve in the wake of North Korea's latest missile launches, two U.S. officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 07:36 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 07:36 IST
U.S. and Japan say they staged joint fighter jet flight after N.Korea missile launches

The U.S. military and Japan's Self Defense Force said on Thursday they flew fighter jets together over the Sea of Japan in a show of strength after North Korea lobbed three missiles into the waters that separate Japan and the Korean peninsula.

The exercise was meant to "showcase combined capabilities to deter and counter regional threats", the U.S. military said in a news release. Japan and the United States wanted to show their combined resolve in the wake of North Korea's latest missile launches, two U.S. officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. North Korea on Wednesday spurred fresh tensions in East Asia when it fired three missiles into the Sea of Japan hours after U.S. President Joe Biden left Tokyo following meetings with leaders from Japan, India and Australia.

One of the missiles, according to South Korean officials, appeared to be Pyongyang's largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), with an estimated range of about 15,000 kilometers, enough to reach the United States. The flight of eight aircraft from bases in Japan included four American F-16 jets and four Japanese F-15 fighters, according to Japan's Air Self Defense Force.

The U.S. military and South Korean forces also conducted combined live-fire tests, including surface-to-surface missile tests, after the latest North Korean provocation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022