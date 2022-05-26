3 LeT terrorists killed in J&K's Kupwara
- Country:
- India
Security forces on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and killed three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, police said.
''Based on a specific input developed by police regarding an infiltration attempt by terrorists in Jumagund village in Kupwara, the ultras were intercepted by the Army and police,'' a police spokesperson said.
He said an encounter broke out between the ultras and security forces in which three terrorists were neutralised.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT.
''Identification (of the terrorists) is being ascertained. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the encounter site,'' Kumar said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Jumagund village
- Kumar
- Vijay Kumar
- Lashkar
- Kupwara
- Army
- Kashmir
ALSO READ
Amitabh Bachchan on Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma: He played santoor in its brilliance
Amitabh Bachchan on Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma: He played santoor in its brilliance
Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur ruler Jai Singh: BJP MP Diya Kumari
Shiv Kumar Sharma cremated with full state honours
Ashwani Kumar welcomes SC's 'historic order' to put sedition law on hold