Slain child's father: Police were unprepared

However, authorities say the shooter, Salvador Ramos, had fired at a school security officer outside and once in the school he shot at two arriving police officers, who were injured.Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw says law enforcement did immediately engage Ramos and contained him inside the locked classroom.The standoff ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 26-05-2022 08:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 08:56 IST
The father of a child killed by a shooting rampage at a Texas elementary school says police were slow to move in and were unprepared.

Javier Cazares is the father of fourth-grader Jacklyn Cazares, one of 19 youngsters who died along with two teachers in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Cazares says he raced to school when he heard about the shooting and arrived while police were still massed outside the building. Cazares says he was upset that police weren't charging and raised to idea of going inside himself with several others. However, authorities say the shooter, Salvador Ramos, had fired at a school security officer outside and once in the school he shot at two arriving police officers, who were injured.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw says law enforcement did immediately “engage'' Ramos and contained him inside the locked classroom.

The standoff ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

