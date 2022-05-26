Left Menu

Man tied to truck, garlanded with shoes for stealing phone; 2 held

A man was tied in front of a truck and garlanded with shoes as punishment for allegedly stealing a mobile phone, the police said.

ANI | Paradeep (Odisha) | Updated: 26-05-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 10:40 IST
Man tied to truck, garlanded with shoes for stealing phone; 2 held
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was tied in front of a truck and garlanded with shoes as punishment for allegedly stealing a mobile phone, the police said. The incident came to light after a video pertaining to the incident went viral on social media. In the video, a man can be seen tied to a truck garlanded with footwear around his neck near the Bhatamundai area on May 19 along Chandikhol-Paradeep road.

The police arrested the truck driver and his helper over the incident. The accused would be produced in the court on Thursday as per an official release by the police department. Notably, this happened after the man was caught red-handed by the driver of the truck for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from the vehicle. Following this, the truck driver, along with his helpers, decided to punish the man.

A case under sections 307, 506, 323, 342, 294, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. (ANI)

Also Read: Indian-American named inaugural dean of Stanford University's new school on climate change and sustainability

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022