Separatist republics hold 8,000 Ukrainian POWs - TASS cites separatists' official
Of course, there are more of them on the territory of Donetsk People's Republic, but we also have enough, and now the total number is somewhere in the region of 8,000.
Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics number about 8,000, Luhansk official Rodion Miroshnik was quoted by TASS news agency as saying on Thursday.
"There are a lot of prisoners. Of course, there are more of them on the territory of Donetsk People's Republic, but we also have enough, and now the total number is somewhere in the region of 8,000. That's a lot, and literally, hundreds are being added every day," Miroshnik said.
Reuters was not able to verify the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
