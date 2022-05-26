Pakistan govt committed to reviving IMF programme, reducing deficit -minister

Pakistan is committed to reviving its International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and to taking steps to stabilize the economy, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Thursday after returning from talks with the lender in Qatar.

"We would need to have a tight monetary policy and consolidate our fiscal position. Thus govt is committed to reducing the budget deficit in FY23," Ismail said on Twitter.

