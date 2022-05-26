Pakistan govt committed to reviving IMF programme, reducing deficit -minister
Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 26-05-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 11:26 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan is committed to reviving its International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and to taking steps to stabilize the economy, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Thursday after returning from talks with the lender in Qatar.
"We would need to have a tight monetary policy and consolidate our fiscal position. Thus govt is committed to reducing the budget deficit in FY23," Ismail said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ismail
- FY23
- Qatar
- Pakistan
- Miftah Ismail
- International Monetary Fund
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump
Minister backs Trump's Twitter ban reversal, says de-platforming violation of rights of users
Qatari official condemns killing of Al Jazeera reporter in West Bank
Jack Dorsey backs Elon Musk's plan to reverse Donald Trump's Twitter ban
Qatar's emir to travel to Tehran on Thursday - IRNA