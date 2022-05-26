Left Menu

Pakistan govt committed to reviving IMF programme, reducing deficit -minister

Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 26-05-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 11:26 IST
Miftah Ismail Image Credit: Wikipedia
Pakistan is committed to reviving its International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and to taking steps to stabilize the economy, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Thursday after returning from talks with the lender in Qatar.

"We would need to have a tight monetary policy and consolidate our fiscal position. Thus govt is committed to reducing the budget deficit in FY23," Ismail said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

