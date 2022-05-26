New workforce frameworks launched in response to family violence

New workforce frameworks launched today will make an important difference to people impacted by family violence by strengthening responses and ensuring services support people's safety, and long-term healing and wellbeing.

"People have long been asking for workforces capable of providing safe, consistent, and effective responses to family violence, in ways that meet their specific needs," says Hon Marama Davidson, Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence.

"The frameworks set new benchmarks for organisations and set out the capabilities required of specialist and general workforces so that everyone experiencing family violence gets the appropriate support when they reach out for help."

These frameworks can be used by both government and non-government workforces to build an understanding of the dynamics of family violence, and their capability to respond effectively to it, whenever however, and wherever it occurs.

The National Collective of Independent Women's Refuges and Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga – the National Network of Family Violence Services, will lead a 'test and learn' approach to the frameworks, developing tools and shared understanding as we go. Government agencies will also be applying the frameworks, starting with Police, Ara Poutama Aotearoa – Corrections, and Justice. Budget 2022 invests in training for workforces to build capability, including for court-related workforces.

"The frameworks will support specialist family violence organisations to enhance the work they're already doing in this space, while also helping generalist organisations develop their understanding of what's required to provide the best support possible for those affected by family violence," says Minister Davidson.

More than 90 percent of family violence victim-survivors are aware of helping organisations, but only a small proportion (23 percent)[1] of people contact them. Improving family violence responses will help victim-survivors have more confidence in the organisations and systems there to help them, so that they are more likely to seek the help they need to be safe, and strengthen and heal. Safe and effective responses will also support the work undertaken with people who use violence to ensure safe accountability and behaviour change.

"The first time someone reaches out for help may be the only time they have the courage to do so, and they need to be met with a response every time that is safe, and that provides the validation and support needed to start the long-term healing. That's why building the capability of our workforces is so important," Minister Davidson said.

"The frameworks were developed collaboratively by people who work in the specialist sector including tangata whenua, and representatives of victim-survivors, diverse communities such as disabled people and LGBTQIA+, and government. Taking a whānau- and family-centred approach to prevention, restoration and healing is a key focus.

"I want to acknowledge the influence that family violence experts have had in developing these frameworks and sharing the voice of lived experience and the wisdom of people who work in this challenging and specialist sector and of the people they serve," says Minister Davidson.

"Now we have these foundational frameworks for family violence, we will keep working with experts and communities to give effect to them and equip everyone with the skills and tools they need. Training and development are essential to achieving a family violence response system that meets people's needs so they can heal. Work is also commencing on frameworks for the sexual violence sector.

"Eliminating family violence and sexual violence is one of our greatest opportunities for improving people's wellbeing. Achieving this requires consistently effective responses that meet the needs of diverse groups of people. We look forward to working with everyone to promote and support the use of these important tools," says Minister Davidson.

