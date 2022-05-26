Left Menu

UP finance minister tables first budget of Yogi Adityanath 2.0 govt

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-05-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 12:01 IST
UP finance minister tables first budget of Yogi Adityanath 2.0 govt
UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Thursday tabled the maiden budget of Yogi Adityanath's second term government in the state assembly.

''The economy of the state is improving rapidly. We believe that we will be successful in taking the state's economy to USD 1 trillion,'' Khanna said while tabling the budget.

Seated next to the chief minister, Khanna said Rs 276.66 crore is proposed for Uttar Pradesh special security force entrusted with the task of security of courts and historical and religious places, including Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura.

Under the Police Emergency Management System, he said, the second phase of the 112 scheme will start this fiscal and for this, a provision of Rs 730.88 crore is proposed for its strengthening.

The Adityanath government had presented a Rs 5,50,270.78 crore budget for the financial year 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

