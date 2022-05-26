Left Menu

CBI raids residences of ex-Jharkhand minister Bandhu Tirkey in connection with 34th National Games scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at the residences of former Jharkhand Sports Minister and Congress leader Bandhu Tirkey in connection with the 34th National Games scam.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 26-05-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 12:28 IST
Visuals from residence of Bandhu Tirkey. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at the residences of former Jharkhand Sports Minister and Congress leader Bandhu Tirkey in connection with the 34th National Games scam. Earlier in April, the Jharkhand High Court had directed the CBI to investigate the matter.

After this, the CBI took over the case from Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and registered two FIRs. The first FIR was related to irregularities in the construction of a mega-sports complex for the 34th National Games, and the second related to irregularities in procuring sports equipment and organizing the National Games.

As per the reports, in 2008 the then Sports Minister Bandhu Tirkey allegedly approved the files related to tenders. In April, Tirkey was disqualified as a member of the Legislative Assembly after being convicted in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. (ANI)

