Left Menu

Telangana man found dead in hotel room in Delhi's Mahipalpur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 12:37 IST
Telangana man found dead in hotel room in Delhi's Mahipalpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Telangana was found dead in a hotel room in Southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased, Subramanian Rajesh, aged around 40-45 years, is from Shivampalli in Telangana, they said.

He had checked into the hotel on May 19, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said, ''We got a call regarding a man who was staying at a hotel in Mahipalpur for a week and was found unconscious.'' Rajesh was lying unconscious near the bathroom door of the room and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said.

The crime team recovered an empty liquor bottle from the spot, he said.

The body has been sent to the Safdarjung mortuary for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

Relatives of the deceased have been informed, and the body will be handed over to them upon their arrival, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022