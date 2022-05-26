Telangana man found dead in hotel room in Delhi's Mahipalpur

A man from Telangana was found dead in a hotel room in Southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased, Subramanian Rajesh, aged around 40-45 years, is from Shivampalli in Telangana, they said.

He had checked into the hotel on May 19, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said, ''We got a call regarding a man who was staying at a hotel in Mahipalpur for a week and was found unconscious.'' Rajesh was lying unconscious near the bathroom door of the room and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said.

The crime team recovered an empty liquor bottle from the spot, he said.

The body has been sent to the Safdarjung mortuary for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

Relatives of the deceased have been informed, and the body will be handed over to them upon their arrival, they added.

