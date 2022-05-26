Left Menu

Delhi Police lodges FIR day after MP Navneet Rana alleges she received threatening calls

The Delhi Police registered an FIR a day after Independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana, who was recently granted bail by a Mumbai court in connection with the Matoshree-Hanuman Chalisa case, filed a complaint alleging that she received multiple life-threatening calls, officials said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said the FIR has been registered at the North Avenue police station under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. Rana had filed the complaint with the Delhi Police on Wednesday. According to the complaint filed by her assistant, the MP received 11 calls on Tuesday from 5.27 pm to 5.47 pm on her mobile number. The person on the other end spoke to her in a very inappropriate way, abused her, and also threatened that if she comes to Maharashtra, she will be killed, the complaint said. The caller threatened the Amravati MP that ''if you recite Hanuman Chalisa again, you will be killed,'' the complaint stated. The complaint further said that Rana was traumatized. In April, Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana had announced that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. On April 23, they were arrested by the Mumbai Police on charges of sedition and promoting enmity among communities for their insistence on chanting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree.

On May 4, the two lawmakers were granted bail by a Mumbai court in the case.

