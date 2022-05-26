Russia says Western reporters to be expelled if YouTube blocks foreign ministry briefings
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that reporters from Western countries will be expelled from Russia if YouTube blocks access to her briefings, TASS news agency reported.
Zakharova holds a weekly brief on topical issues in Russian foreign policy that is broadcast on YouTube and other platforms.
