Russian forces shelled more than 40 towns in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, forcing Ukrainians to bury civilians killed in mass graves, as TASS news agency reported some 8,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk. FIGHTING

* The leader of Russian-backed separatists in the breakaway Donetsk province called for Russia's military operation in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine to be accelerated, the RIA Novosti news agency reported. * Russian forces are close to encircling two key towns in the Donbas, with constant mortar bombardment destroying houses and killing civilians, Ukrainian officials said.

* Some 150 people were buried in a mass grave in one of the key towns, Lysychansk, and police are collecting more bodies, said the regional governor. * Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics number about 8,000, Luhansk official Rodion Miroshnik was quoted by TASS news agency as saying.

DIPLOMACY * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy savaged suggestions that Kyiv gives up territory and make concessions to end the war with Russia, saying the idea smacked of attempts to appease Nazi Germany in 1938.

* Russia will not win its war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin must not dictate the terms of any peace deal, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the World Economic Forum at Davos. * British foreign minister Liz Truss accused Putin of holding the world to ransom over food, responding to a question about whether she supported lifting sanctions on Russia if it allowed Ukraine's grain exports via the Black Sea to resume.

* Ankara is in negotiations with Moscow and Kyiv to open a corridor via Turkey for grain exports from Ukraine, a senior Turkish official told Reuters. ECONOMY

* Russia is advancing a new law allowing it to take control of businesses of Western companies that decide to leave in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, raising the stakes for multinationals trying to exit. * The European Union can still strike a deal on a Russian oil embargo in the coming days or look to "other instruments" if no agreement is reached, Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck said at Group of Seven talks in Berlin.

QUOTES "Everything now is focused on the Donbas," said Vadym Denisenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior ministry.

COMING UP * An EU summit on May 30-31 could see divisions between member states who want to take a hard line against Moscow and those calling for a ceasefire.

* A U.N. trade official is set to visit Moscow in the coming days to discuss resumptions of Russian fertilizer exports.

