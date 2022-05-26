Five arrested from city for running betting racket

Five persons have been arrested from the city for allegedly running a betting racket during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, police said on Thursday.

Three of them were arrested from inside Eden Gardens stadium, where the match was held on Wednesday, while the rest two were picked from a nearby guesthouse in the New Market area, the police said. The trio was caught in the act from the F1 block of the iconic Eden Gardens stadium, the police said.

Seven mobile phones were seized from the five and a case under sections 3 and 4 of the West Bengal Gambling Act and of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy and cheating, has been lodged against them at the Maidan Police Station, a senior police officer said.

