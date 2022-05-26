Left Menu

Five arrested from city for running betting racket

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 15:06 IST
Five arrested from city for running betting racket
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons have been arrested from the city for allegedly running a betting racket during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, police said on Thursday.

Three of them were arrested from inside Eden Gardens stadium, where the match was held on Wednesday, while the rest two were picked from a nearby guesthouse in the New Market area, the police said. The trio was caught in the act from the F1 block of the iconic Eden Gardens stadium, the police said.

Seven mobile phones were seized from the five and a case under sections 3 and 4 of the West Bengal Gambling Act and of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy and cheating, has been lodged against them at the Maidan Police Station, a senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022