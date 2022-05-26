Left Menu

Maha: Seven held for carrying out fraudulent land deals with fake documents in Pune

The accused, some of them property agents, allegedly gathered information about plots owned by people who were either deceased or missing and sold such land by forging documents such as Aadhaar, PAN and voter ID cards, inspector Ajay Waghmare of the crime branch said.

Maha: Seven held for carrying out fraudulent land deals with fake documents in Pune
Seven persons have been arrested for allegedly carrying out fraudulent land deals by making fake Aadhaar, PAN cards, and other documents in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Thursday. The accused, some of the property agents, allegedly gathered information about plots owned by people who were either deceased or missing and sold such land by forging documents such as Aadhaar, PAN, and voter ID cards, inspector Ajay Waghmare of the crime branch said. Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended one of the accused and following a probe, six others involved in the racket were nabbed over a period of two weeks, he said.

''The accused made fake documents to claim ownership of plots belonging to deceased or missing persons and sold them to unsuspecting buyers and pocketed the money,'' the official said.

The police have seized fake Aadhaar, PAN and voter ID cards, and bank accounts that were created using these forged documents, it was stated.

