Left Menu

37 pc water stock left in Maharashtra reservoirs: Govt

Water reservoirs in Maharashtra currently have 37 per cent stock, while 401 tankers are supplying water to several scarcity-hit areas, the state government said on Thursday.The government was working to ensure uninterrupted water supply to citizens with appropriate planning for its distribution, the Chief Ministers Office CMO said in statement.It said 401 tankers were supplying water to 455 villages and 1,001 hamlets across the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 15:12 IST
37 pc water stock left in Maharashtra reservoirs: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Water reservoirs in Maharashtra currently have 37 percent stock, while 401 tankers are supplying water to several scarcity-hit areas, the state government said on Thursday.

The government was working to ensure uninterrupted water supply to citizens with appropriate planning for its distribution, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

It said 401 tankers were supplying water to 455 villages and 1,001 hamlets across the state. Compared to the previous week, tankers were being used to supply water to 53 more villages and 116 hamlets. An additional 46 tankers were being used for the purpose, the statement said.

So far, there has been no need to supply water by tankers in the Nagpur division, the CMO said.

Notably, out of 76 urban centers across eight districts in the state's Marathwada region, only seven receive water supply daily, as per a report prepared by the Aurangabad divisional commissioner's office.

The report also said the gap between two water supplies ranges from one to 15 days. The highest gap of 15 days is in Badnapur town of Jalna district, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022