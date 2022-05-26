Price of commodities

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-05-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 15:56 IST
Image Credit: picpedia
Following are today's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4800-5200: Medium 3600-4200: Jowar 2400-3000: Jaggery Cube 3800-4000: Jaggery Ball 4100-4300: Coriander Seed 12000-16000: Chillis Fine 45000-47000: Potato Big 2000-2400: Medium 1600-2000: Onion Big 900-1100: Medium 700-900: Small 300-600: Tamarind 6000-10000: Garlic 5000-6000: Horsegram 5400-6000: Wheat 2600-4000: Turmeric 8500-13500: Turdhal 8500-10000: Green Gram Dhal 8500-9000: Black Gram dal 8200-13100: Bengal Gramdhal 5800-6600: Mustard 7500-8400: Gingelly 12000-12800: Sugar 3600-3800: Groundnut Seed 10000-11000: Copra 19000-20000.

Groundnut Oil (10kg) 1900-2250: Coconut Oil (10kg) 1770-2180: Gingelly Oil 1950-3000: Ghee (5kg): 2450-2550.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

