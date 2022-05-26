3 criminals arrested in Haryana's Sonipat
The Haryana Police on Thursday said it has arrested three criminals involved in three dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and loot.A Haryana Police spokesperson said the police also recovered an illegal country-made pistol and five live cartridges from them.The criminals were arrested from Sonipat district, the official said.During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in various crimes.
A Haryana Police spokesperson said the police also recovered an illegal country-made pistol and five live cartridges from them.
The criminals were arrested from Sonipat district, the official said.
During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in various crimes. The spokesperson said all three were wanted by Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh Police in close to three dozen cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder, loot, and others.
The accused have been identified as Atul alias Mota and Sunny Kakran, both residents of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and Nasruddin alias Nauru of Sultanpuri in Delhi. They were arrested following a tip-off while they were conspiring to loot commuters near the Kakroi road canal, the official said.
Atul and Sunny were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each announced by the Uttar Pradesh Police and Rs 20,000 each by the Haryana Police. Nasruddin was wanted in a double murder case in Delhi, the official added.
