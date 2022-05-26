Jagan govt takes to streets in AP to consolidate castes' support

Ministers of Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, belonging to the SC, ST, BC and Muslim communities, launched a 'Samajika Nyaya Bheri' bus yatra from here on Thursday to showcase how the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government rendered social justice in its three-year rule.

The bus yatra, which will take the ministers through various districts of the state in the next four days, is seen as an effort by the ruling YSR Congress to consolidate its base among these communities.

''In the history of Independent India, the YSRC government is the only one that gave 50 per cent of all posts, right from the rural local bodies to the state Cabinet, to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. This kind of social justice to, and empowerment of, these communities is unprecedented and historic,'' the ministers claimed at the yatra inaugural meeting here.

Of the 25 Cabinet ministers, 17 belonged to these sections of the society, they pointed out.

The Jagan government, thus, laid a path for the social and economic growth of these communities, they added.

''We will proudly tell people about this during the course of our yatra over the next four days.'' The bus tour will end in Anantapuramu on the May 29 with a public meeting.

