Putin says exit of some foreign firms from Russia may be for the best
Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 16:32 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the exit of some foreign companies from the Russian market over Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine might be for the best.
Putin, who was speaking via video link to an economic forum of post-Soviet states held in Kyrgyzstan, added it was impossible to cut off Russia from Western technology despite sanctions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Putin
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Kyrgyzstan
- post-Soviet
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Private U.S. group says it has secured release of Russian-held American in Ukraine
U.S. House passes $40 bln bill to bolster Ukraine against Russian invasion
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine to halt some Russian gas flows, claims battlefield gains
Russia downed satellite internet in Ukraine -Western officials