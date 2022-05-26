Left Menu

Putin says exit of some foreign firms from Russia may be for the best

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the exit of some foreign companies from the Russian market over Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine might be for the best.

Putin, who was speaking via video link to an economic forum of post-Soviet states held in Kyrgyzstan, added it was impossible to cut off Russia from Western technology despite sanctions.

