UK's Sunak says high inflation causing acute distress for Britons

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that high inflation was causing acute distress to Britons, and that the government had the tools in place to tackle the issue.

"The high inflation we are experiencing now is causing acute distress for people in this country. I know they are worried, I know people are struggling," Sunak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)