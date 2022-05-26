Bheki Cele to visit Mthatha police station as service delivery raises concerns

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, is today expected to visit the Mthatha police station in the Eastern Cape, following service delivery concerns raised by the public this week.

The management of the South African Police Service (SAPS), led by National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, will accompany the Minister.

The visit also comes at a time when Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, ordered a manhunt for the murderer of Namhla Mtwa who was shot and killed inside her car by an unknown suspect while she was arriving in her Sidwadwa based home in Mthatha.

The 35-year-old sustained gunshot wounds to her upper body and was declared dead at the scene.

"The brutal killing of Mtwa has again shone the spotlight on gender-based violence and femicide, a crime that remains a priority for the SAPS," said Lirandzu Themba, Police Ministry spokesperson.

Mtwa was killed in April.

This week gruesome images and text messages between her and an alleged lover circulated on social media portraying physical and emotional abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of the man.

The details have sparked calls for the murder to be solved. On Wednesday, hundreds of people marched to the Mthatha police station, alleging that the station was lax in dealing with cases of gender-based violence.

