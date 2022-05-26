Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION: MDS10 TL-PM-ISB India fastest growing economy among G-20 nations: PM Hyderabad: India is the fastest growing economy among the G-20 nations, besides boasting of several other achievements including in the start-up environment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

DEL29 CONG-GOVT Period marked by misery, misgovernance: Cong on govt's 8th anniv New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday attacked the government on its eighth anniversary alleging that this period has been marked by misery and misgovernance with high inflation, low employment and communal polarisation being the hallmark.

DEL27 DL-YASIN-TIHAR-JAIL-SECURITY Yasin Malik kept in separate cell under heavy security: Tihar jail officials New Delhi: A day after a Delhi court awarded life imprisonment to Yasin Malik in a terror funding case, Tihar prison authorities here on Thursday said the separatist leader has been kept in a separate cell under heavy security. DEL37 CBI-LD GAMES CBI conducts searches at residence of former Jharkhand sports minister New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at 16 locations, including the residence of former Jharkhand sports minister Bandhu Tirkey in the then BJP-led Arjun Munda government, over alleged irregularities in multi-crore equipment purchases for the 34th National Games 2011 held in Ranchi, officials said.

MDS11 KA-ED-CHARGESHEET-SHIVAKUMAR ED chargesheet: Political weapons against me ahead of Assembly polls, says Shivakumar Bengaluru: With Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing a chargesheet under the anti-money laundering law against him and others, Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Thursday alleged that all ''political weapons'' are being used against him, ahead of 2023 assembly polls in the state.

DEL35 JK-FOREIGN-TERRORISTS 26 foreign terrorists killed in J-K since January Srinagar: Security forces have killed 26 foreign terrorists affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad outfits in Jammu and Kashmir during the first five months of the year, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

BOM9 MH-BJP-LD SULE OBC quota row: Maha BJP chief tells Supriya Sule to go home and cook; draws NCP's ire Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has stirred a controversy with his comments asking NCP MP Supriya Sule to ''go home and cook'' instead of being in politics, drawing a sharp reaction from her party.

DEL38 RGI-DEATHS-CAUSES Heart problems, pneumonia, asthma claim 42% of total deaths in India in 2020; COVID 9% New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Heart diseases, pneumonia, and asthma together claimed highest number of lives -- over 42 per cent -- of the total 81.15 lakh medically certified deaths registered in the country in 2020.

BUSINESS: DEL34 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Markets halt 3-day decline; Sensex rallies over 500 pts Mumbai: Equity markets recovered on Thursday after falling for the past three days, with the Sensex jumping over 500 points, aided by buying in HDFC twins and ICICI Bank amid mostly positive trends in global equities.

LEGAL: LGD9 DL-HC-LOKAYUKTA HC dismisses plea to implement provisions of new Lokayukta Act in Delhi New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed a petition seeking to implement the provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013 in the national capital to establish the institution of Lokayukta to deal with complaints relating to corruption against certain public functionaries.

LGD4 DL-HC-SHARJEEL HC permits Sharjeel Imam to approach trial court for interim bail based on SC sedition order New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday permitted JNU student Sharjeel Imam to approach a trial court for interim bail on account of a Supreme Court order to keep in abeyance proceedings in all sedition cases in the country.

LGD6 SC-CANDIDATE No legal right with candidate on mere application of job: SC New Delhi: A candidate who has applied for a job does not have a legal right to insist that the recruitment process set in motion be carried to its logical end, the Supreme Court has said.

FOREIGN: FGN20 ISRAEL-MINISTER-INDIA-VISIT Israeli defence minister to visit India next week Jerusalem: Israel's defence minister Benny Gantz will visit India next week during which he will sign a Letter of Intent (LOI) to mark 30 years of bilateral diplomatic and defence ties, his office said on Thursday. By Harinder Mishra FGN26 BRICS-SPACE-COOPERATION BRICS countries launch joint committee to further space cooperation Beijing: The BRICS countries have launched a joint committee aimed at enhancing cooperation and enabling the space agencies of the member countries to work together more closely in the remote sensing satellite observation and data sharing fields. By K J M Varma FGN31 WEF-SOCIAL JOBS Every dollar of investment in social jobs to generate 2.3 times returns Davos: Making a strong pitch for investing in social jobs, the World Economic Forum on Thursday said every dollar of investment in such jobs can generate a multiplier effect of 2.3 times the initial capital. By Barun Jha PTI NB NB VN VN

