Gyanvapi case: District court to continue hearing on maintainability on May 30

The Muslim sides arguments on the maintainability of the case remained incomplete today, which they will continue on May 30 -- the date fixed by the court for the next hearing, said District Government Counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh.The court had on May 24 fixed May 26 for hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 26-05-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 17:25 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A district court, which on Thursday heard arguments of Muslim side on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case, fixed May 30 as the next date of hearing in the case. ''The Muslim side's arguments on the maintainability of the case remained incomplete today, which they will continue on May 30 -- the date fixed by the court for the next hearing,'' said District Government Counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh.

The court had on May 24 fixed May 26 for a hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case. Singh on Tuesday had said the court also gave a week's time to both Hindu and Muslim sides to file objections to the report of a court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

On May 20, the Supreme Court had transferred the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the ''complexities'' and ''sensitivity'' of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

