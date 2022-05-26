Forest ranger arrested on corruption charge in Jharkhand

A forest ranger was arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday on the charge of corruption, officials said.

Vijay Kumar Singh, who was posted in Manoharpur, was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Anti-Corruption Bureau Shailendra Prasad Sinha said.

Following the arrest, his house was searched and Rs 99 lakh in cash was found, the DIG said.

The arrested forest ranger was being brought to Jamshedpur for interrogation, he added.

