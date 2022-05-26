Left Menu

Forest ranger arrested on corruption charge in Jharkhand

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 26-05-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 17:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A forest ranger was arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday on the charge of corruption, officials said.

Vijay Kumar Singh, who was posted in Manoharpur, was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Anti-Corruption Bureau Shailendra Prasad Sinha said.

Following the arrest, his house was searched and Rs 99 lakh in cash was found, the DIG said.

The arrested forest ranger was being brought to Jamshedpur for interrogation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

