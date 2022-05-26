Left Menu

Maha: Cop held for accepting Rs 25,000 bribe from man accused in rape case

A policeman was on Thursday arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a man accused in a rape case in Maharashtras Thane district, an official said.Based on a complaint, a team from the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB laid a trap and caught assistant police inspector Mahendra Bhamre of Kashimira police station accepting the bribe, inspector Suresh Chopde of the ACB said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 17:28 IST
A policeman was on Thursday arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a man accused in a rape case in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

Based on a complaint, a team from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught assistant police inspector Mahendra Bhamre of Kashimira police station accepting the bribe, inspector Suresh Chopde of the ACB said. The complainant had been booked in a case of rape and cheating, and in December 2020, the Bombay High Court had granted him a pre-arrest bail in the matter, the official said. The complainant claimed that the alleged victim in the rape case was frequently demanding money from him and approaching the police with complaints against him, he said.

The accused policeman had demanded Rs 5 lakh from the complainant to file a chargesheet in the case and to broker a settlement with the victim, the official said. Bhamre agreed to accept a sum of Rs 25,000 as advance, following which the aggrieved complainant approached the ACB with a complaint, he said, adding that the accused policeman has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is underway in the matter.

