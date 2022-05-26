Left Menu

NIA arrests JeM overground worker in connection with Sunjwan terror attack case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 17:30 IST
NIA arrests JeM overground worker in connection with Sunjwan terror attack case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a person believed to be a key accused in the Sunjwan terror attack case that happened in April on the outskirts of Jammu, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

The accused, Abid Ahmad Mir of Putrigam in south Kashmir's Pulwama, is alleged to be an overground worker of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit.

According to the NIA, Mir was a close associate of accused Bilal Ahmed Wagay, who has been arrested in the case. Mir was also in touch with Pakistan-based handlers of the JeM, it added.

He had knowingly and voluntarily extended support to the other accused in the commission of the instant crime, the spokesperson said.

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu on April 22 after they attacked CISF personnel onboard a bus during the crucial early morning shift change of the force at a checkpoint.

The 'fidayeen' or suicide bombers sprayed a volley of bullets in 'burst fire' mode from their assault weapons even as they lobbed grenades at the security personnel at the picket deployed near the Chaddha camp in the Sunjwan area of the district, where the Army also has a large installation.

The terror attack came two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Samba in the Jammu region of the union territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022