NIA arrests JeM overground worker in connection with Sunjwan terror attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a person believed to be a key accused in the Sunjwan terror attack case that happened in April on the outskirts of Jammu, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

The accused, Abid Ahmad Mir of Putrigam in south Kashmir's Pulwama, is alleged to be an overground worker of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit.

According to the NIA, Mir was a close associate of accused Bilal Ahmed Wagay, who has been arrested in the case. Mir was also in touch with Pakistan-based handlers of the JeM, it added.

He had knowingly and voluntarily extended support to the other accused in the commission of the instant crime, the spokesperson said.

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu on April 22 after they attacked CISF personnel onboard a bus during the crucial early morning shift change of the force at a checkpoint.

The 'fidayeen' or suicide bombers sprayed a volley of bullets in 'burst fire' mode from their assault weapons even as they lobbed grenades at the security personnel at the picket deployed near the Chaddha camp in the Sunjwan area of the district, where the Army also has a large installation.

The terror attack came two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Samba in the Jammu region of the union territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)