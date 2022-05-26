Left Menu

Maha: Man held for injuring 11-year-old daughter in domestic dispute

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-05-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 17:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly injuring his 11-year-old daughter during a quarrel with his wife in an inebriated state in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place Ramnagar area of Wagle Estate late on Tuesday night, inspector Sunil Shinde of Shree Nagar police station said.

Bharat Dhambre, who was a habitual drinker, came home around 11 pm and asked his wife to cook mutton for dinner, and when she refused, he took a kitchen knife and attempted to attack her with it, he said.

The accused charged at his wife again, but his daughter sustained injuries to her fingers when she intervened during the attack, the official said.

The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, he said, adding that a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered in this regard.

