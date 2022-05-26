Mumbai: Shiv Sena workers, onlookers, media personnel crowd outside Parab's residence during ED operation

A number of Shiv Sena workers, curious onlookers and media persons gathered outside the official residence of Maharashtra minister Anil Parab in south Mumbai as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at that place and some other locations linked to him as part of a money laundering probe.

Outside Parab's personal residence in suburban Bandra, several Shiv Sena workers protested against the ED to condemn its action against him. The ED on Thursday raided multiple locations in Maharashtra as part of its probe against state transport minister Parab and others linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in coastal Dapoli area of Ratnagiri district and other charges. The federal probe agency has filed a fresh case against the minister and others under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said. At least seven premises, including Parab's residences in Mumbai, premises in Dapoli and Pune are being searched by the agency with a security escort provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Several Shiv Sena workers, curious onlookers and media persons are waiting outside Parab's official residence 'Ajinkyatara', located in front of Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai, during the ED's operation. The bungalow is located in the same premises as Shiv Sena's state communication office 'Shivalay' and both the properties share a common gate. Ever since the operation began early this morning, a chained lock was put up on the gate of the compound, to restrict the entry of people into Parab's bungalow, due to which nobody could visit the Shiv Sena party office either. A team of the ED led by its assistant director reached the residence amid security provided by armed CRPF personnel in morning and began searching the premises. The ED officials also questioned Parab, who was at the residence, officials said.

Tying black ribbons, several Shiv Sena workers gathered outstide Monarch Apartments, the minister's personal residence late in the afternoon to protest the ED action against Parab. Parab (57), is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra legislative council, the upper house of the legislature, and is the state transport and parliamentary affairs minister. He is facing multiple charges of alleged irregularities and corruption that are understood to have formed the basis of the latest ED case.

The first charge pertains to allegations of purchase of a parcel of land in Dapoli by Parab sometime in 2017 for a consideration of Rs 1 crore and it was registered in 2019. It is alleged that the land was subsequently sold to a Mumbai-based cable operator Sadanand Kadam in 2020 for a consideration of Rs 1.10 crore. In between, a resort was built on the same land from 2017 to 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)