At least four civilians killed in shelling of Ukraine's Kharkiv - governor
At least four civilians were killed and several were wounded in Russian shelling of the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Thursday, the regional governor said. "The occupiers are shelling the regional centre again," Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app. He urged residents to go to shelters.
Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 18:05 IST
"The occupiers are shelling the regional center again," Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app. He urged residents to go to shelters.
