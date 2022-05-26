At least four civilians killed in shelling of Ukraine's Kharkiv - governor

At least four civilians were killed and several were wounded in Russian shelling of the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Thursday, the regional governor said.

"The occupiers are shelling the regional center again," Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app. He urged residents to go to shelters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)