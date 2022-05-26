Blast at Spanish biodiesel plant kills two

At least two people died in an explosion at a Spanish biodiesel plant in the northeastern region of La Rioja on Thursday, authorities said.

A group of 250 children visiting a bird park nearby had to be evacuated, the central government's regional office said. All were unharmed.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)