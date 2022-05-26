World News Roundup: COVID-hit Shanghai heads for lockdown exit but China still lost in economic gloom; Two more Conservatives pull support from UK PM over 'partygate' and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

COVID-hit Shanghai heads for lockdown exit but China still lost in economic gloom

Pandemic-hit Shanghai, China's financial hub, unveiled more post-lockdown plans on Thursday as it moves towards a return to normalcy, but a nationwide economic recovery is still a distance away, heightening a sense of urgency for more support. China's biggest city by economic output has suffered from the lockdown imposed in early April. Other cities not under lockdown but still hemmed in by COVID curbs, including Beijing, have also struggled, with the highly transmissible Omicron provoking stronger responses from health authorities this year.

Two more Conservatives pull support from UK PM over 'partygate'

Two lawmakers from Britain's governing Conservative Party pulled their support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday over a damning report that detailed a series of alcohol-fuelled lockdown-breaking parties at his 10 Downing Street office. A day after the report was published, describing a boozy culture in Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns, Conservative lawmakers John Baron and David Simmonds said they could no longer support the prime minister.

Two Russian soldiers plead guilty in new war crimes trial in Ukraine

Two captured Russian soldiers pleaded guilty on Thursday to shelling a town in eastern Ukraine in the second war crimes trial of the war. At the trial in the Kotelevska district court in central Ukraine, state prosecutors asked for Alexander Bobikin and Alexander Ivanov to be jailed for 12 years for violating the laws of war.

Analysis-As N.Korea gears up for the potential nuclear test, missiles get little domestic fanfare

North Korean state media has kept quiet about a recent flurry of missile tests amid an unprecedented coronavirus wave - perhaps to avoid overshadowing a potential nuclear test, analysts say. North Korea launched three missiles on Wednesday, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the HS-17, prompting live-fire drills by the United States and South Korea and a renewed push for fresh U.N. sanctions.

Ukraine says Russia shells more than 40 towns in Donbas push

Russian forces shelled more than 40 towns in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, Ukraine's military said, threatening to shut off the last main escape route for civilians trapped in the path of their invasion, now in its fourth month. After failing to seize Ukraine's capital Kyiv or its second city Kharkiv, Russia is trying to take full control of the Donbas, comprised of two eastern provinces Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.

U.S. seizes Iranian oil cargo near Greek island - sources

The United States has confiscated an Iranian oil cargo held on a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said. Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, near the coast of the southern island of Evia due to EU sanctions.

Mothers confront horror after 11 babies die in Senegal hospital fire

Diali Kaba's mother woke her up on Thursday morning with terrifying news: There had been a fire at the hospital in their town in Senegal where Kaba's two-week-old daughter was being cared for, and 11 babies were dead. The two women rushed to the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh hospital together and Kaba was allowed in to find out if her child was among the victims, while her mother Ndeye Absa Gueye waited anxiously outside.

Ukraine health emergency sparks rival resolutions at WHO assembly

A proposal to condemn the regional health emergency triggered by Russia's aggression in Ukraine will come before a World Health Organization (WHO) assembly on Thursday, prompting a rival resolution from Moscow that makes no mention of its own role in the crisis. The , backed by the United States and more than 40 other countries, condemns Russia's actions but stops short of immediately suspending its voting rights at the U.N. health agency. The backed by Syria, which echoes the language of the first text, will also be decided on.

Blinken to say China strategy is about rules-based order, not 'new Cold War'

The United States does not seek to sever China from the global economy but wants Beijing to adhere to international rules, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to say in a long-awaited speech on Thursday. "This is not about a new Cold War. This is not about dividing the world into rigid ideological blocks," a senior U.S. administration official told reporters in a briefing call in advance of the speech outlining the U.S. strategy to deal with China's rise as a great power.

India's Kashmir sees upsurge in violence, tense after separatist convicted

Indian security forces have killed six militants in Kashmir in the past 24 hours while militants shot dead a female TV performer and a police officer, officials said on Thursday, following the conviction of the region's best-known separatist. A New Delhi court on Wednesday ordered life in jail for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik for funding "terrorist" activities and for many other crimes. The sentencing prompted warnings from politicians that it would promote alienation and separatism in India's only Muslim-majority region.

