Rajnath Singh arrives in Karwar during two-day visit to Karnataka

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday arrived in Karwar of Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on a two-day visit.

The Defence Minister will be visiting Naval Base there and will interact with the Indian Navy personnel.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote, "Leaving New Delhi for Karwar, Karnataka. Shall visit the Naval Base in Karwar and interact with the @indiannavy personnel during my two-day visit. Looking forward to it." (ANI)

