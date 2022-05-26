Russia "has the advantage" in Luhansk region, Ukraine says
Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 18:35 IST
A senior Ukrainian military official conceded at a briefing on Thursday that Russia had the upper hand in fighting in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region at present.
"Russia has the advantage, but we are doing everything we can," General Oleksiy Gromov said.
Gromov also said Ukraine had observed Russia moving Iskander missile systems to Belarus' western Brest region, which Gromov said raised the possibility of new missile strikes on west Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Private U.S. group says it has secured release of Russian-held American in Ukraine
U.S. House passes $40 bln bill to bolster Ukraine against Russian invasion
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine to halt some Russian gas flows, claims battlefield gains
Russia downed satellite internet in Ukraine -Western officials